COVID-19: Russian Military Specialists Disinfect 25 Medical Facilities in Serbia Over Past Week

“The combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry has disinfected 25 medical facilities in the capital and nearby settlements during a week of deployment in Serbia,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have sanitised more than 50 buildings, comprising an internal area of more than four million square feet, the ministry added.
On Saturday, Russian military personnel disinfected 13 medical facilities where patients have been screened for COVID-19.
A unit of Russian military personnel will travel to the Serbian city of Nis to disinfect medical facilities as the rate of infection increases in the country’s southern regions, the ministry has announced.
On Saturday, the Serbian Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,380 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, resulting in the deaths of 74 people.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that he hoped to lift the state of emergency imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic by the end of April.
On 3 April, multiple planes carrying Russian military medical specialists and equipment took off for Serbia to help Belgrade fight the coronavirus. At the time, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Russian aerospace forces would carry out 11 flights to Serbia to transfer there medical and protective equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.
