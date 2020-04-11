Netherlands Confirms 1,316 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 24,413

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,316 on Saturday, bringing the total to 24,413, with 132 new fatalities, the country's health authorities said.
The country's death toll from coronavirus is 2,643, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.
According to Dutch News.nl, the coronavirus infection has been spreading quickly in the country's nursing homes. COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in at least 900 of the Netherlands’ 2,500 nursing homes, RIVM infectious diseases chief Jaap van Dissel said, as quoted by the media outlet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)