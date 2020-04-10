Notre Dame Cathedral Holds Good Friday Service Almost a Year After Devastating Blaze - Video

The iconic medieval cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered a massive blaze on 15 April 2019 that practically destroyed its roof and caused its spire to collapse.

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is holding a sparsely-attended Good Friday mass amid a ban on large public gatherings in the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Good Friday is a traditional Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.

The mass is held in presence of only seven worshippers inside the cathedral, which is currently under restoration that is expected to be completed by 2024. The cathedral suffered a major conflagration last year that destroyed parts of the exterior and its spire.

France has registered 118,785 coronavirus cases, 12,228 deaths and 23,441 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University as of 10 April, 9:19 a.m.