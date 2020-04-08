Watch Massive Flames Ravage Berlin City Palace

A fire broke out earlier in the day at the Humboldt Forum, located in the German capital’s City Palace, which is currently under reconstruction. According to rescue services, at least one person has been injured in the incident and firefighters are trying to put out the blaze. It remains unclear what the cause of the fire was.

Footage of a fire engulfing the Stadtschloss, or Berlin City Palace, was posted on social media. The video shows the building immersed in a vast amount of smoke as rescue services attempt to extinguish the flames inside.

A pillar of smoke from the blaze can be seen from other parts of the city.

Berlin: Smoke billowing from the building site of the newly rebuilt Berlin Palace (Berliner Schloss). Berlin Fire dept. says a team of 50 are at the scene. Two tarmac/asphalt heating tanks were reportedly on fire. pic.twitter.com/L9ml7dusdJ — Kate Brady (@kbrady90) April 8, 2020

The palace has been undergoing reconstruction for almost seven years, with the cost of the work reaching at least 590 million euros.