Watch Massive Flames Ravage Berlin City Palace

Footage of a fire engulfing the Stadtschloss, or Berlin City Palace, was posted on social media. The video shows the building immersed in a vast amount of smoke as rescue services attempt to extinguish the flames inside.
Auch das noch: das (noch immer nicht eröffnete) #HumboldtForum in #Berlin brennt. pic.twitter.com/QDsWWFBE2w— Marius Mestermann (@DerMestermann) April 8, 2020
A pillar of smoke from the blaze can be seen from other parts of the city.
Berlin: Smoke billowing from the building site of the newly rebuilt Berlin Palace (Berliner Schloss). Berlin Fire dept. says a team of 50 are at the scene. Two tarmac/asphalt heating tanks were reportedly on fire. pic.twitter.com/L9ml7dusdJ— Kate Brady (@kbrady90) April 8, 2020
The palace has been undergoing reconstruction for almost seven years, with the cost of the work reaching at least 590 million euros.
Berliner Schloß brennt. pic.twitter.com/rCdrashbLi— No_Name (@kchak79) April 8, 2020
