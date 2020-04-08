Register
05:30 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A KNOT oil tanker sails past a refinery in the Norwegian fjords.

    'Optimistic' Forecast Predicts 'Unparalleled' WWII-Like GDP Fall in Norway

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (56)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107306/37/1073063767_0:402:4288:2814_1200x675_80_0_0_5e064de9342eccaad6ec413c94522642.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004081078873913-optimistic-forecast-predicts-unparalleled-wwii-like-gdp-fall-in-norway/

    The Scandinavian nation is expected to lose roughly 1 billion kroner kroner ($97 million) each day.

    Norway's economy will see a GDP decline of 8.7 percent when measured against 2019 levels, the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) has warned in a recent estimate.

    If true, this will be biggest fall since 1940, when Norway was occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II, and GDP fell 9.2 percent, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv noted.

    “There are many uncertain factors in such calculations, but we know that the fall of the Norwegian economy will be huge in the future, even in the most optimistic scenarios”, NHO chief economist Øystein Dørum warned.

    According to the NHO, Norway will be hit even harder than most developed nations, where the fall will be about 7 percent. Lockdowns, loss of income, and weaker prospects will dampen the economy, the NHO stated. Norway is expected to lose roughly 1 billion kroner kroner ($97 million) each day.

    “Overall, the Norwegian economy is getting poorer. We need to raise money from the oil fund while many people go down in income and produce less than they would otherwise. Every day that goes by represents a loss in terms of lower consumption and poorer welfare”, Dørum stressed.

    Norway is in for a trade-off between health considerations and economic productivity, per the NHO.

    “The most important thing is safety for people's health and that as few people as possible get sick. The second is security for people, is that they have a job to go to after the crisis. Our message is that these considerations must be weighed against each other”, Dørum said.

    Per the NHO, the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic is “unparalleled in modern times”. The situation for Norway as a major oil producer is exacerbated further by the slump on the international oil market. Combined, these factors have already weakened the national currency, the krone, by a third.

    The NHO's member survey on 2 April indicated that about one-third of companies face liquidity challenges, while an equally high proportion fear bankruptcy.

    According to the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), there were at least 412,000 people in Norway “without a normal or desired connection to the labour market”, which corresponds to 14.7 percent of the workforce.

    So far, Norway has seen 5,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 59 fatalities (the average age is 84).

    The authorities have claimed that the epidemic is “under control” and pledged a gradual re-opening. According to Prime Minister Erna Solberg, several of the country’s emergency measures will be relaxed after Easter. For instance, kindergartens will open again starting 20 April, while schools for the youngest age groups will open a week later. Some businesses forced to close because of the regulations, such as hairdressers, will be permitted to re-open over the course of April.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (56)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Spreading in Norway's Migrant Areas, Somalis Hit Hardest – Reports
    Norwegian Experts Claim China Not Doing Enough to Prevent Another Pandemic
    'Our World Has Changed': Denmark Poised for Gradual Re-Opening From Lockdown
    Tags:
    oil prices, economy, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse