Fire in Radioactive Chernobyl Forest Spreads to 35 Hectares

Ukrainian rescue services previously reported a high level of radiation in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone as the wildfire ravaged the area.

Firefighters are continuing to put out massive grass fires near Chernobyl, where at least 35 hectares (86 acres or 0.35 square kilometres) of forest are engulfed in flames. Meanwhile, the background radiation in nearby Kiev is reported to not be higher than usual.

There is no information about any damages having been caused by the blaze; however, authorities earlier announced that one man is suspected of arson in the area.

Чернобыль продолжает гореть, шокирующие видео с высоты птичьего полёта (ВИДЕО). https://t.co/WhZOTtSBFB Уже четвертый день в Чернобыльской зоне отчуждения спасатели продолжают тушение мсштабного пожара, который начался 4 апреля. Огонь охватил площадь около 11 гектаров в Кот... pic.twitter.com/3o31gRI0KC — enovosty.com (@enovosty) April 7, 2020

The Exclusion Zone was created after the 1986 catastrophe at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which is located just 110 kilometres (68 miles) from Kiev. The disaster resulted in a large number of people being evacuated and vast areas contaminated.