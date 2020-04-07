Coronavirus 'Tsunami' in Northern Italy Slowly Backs Down - Deputy Health Minister

"A tsunami that struck northern Italy is gradually receding. And the ban on movement prevented it from spreading south", Sileri said, as aired by the local Radio Capital broadcaster, adding that people will return to "a real normal life, such as kisses and hugs" as soon as a coronavirus vaccine is developed.
The deputy minister, who was cured of the disease, added that people must still be careful and responsible, which will be important in reopening enterprises and institutions. There should be guarantees of maintaining distance and wear masks, he noted,
Despite its best efforts, the country has the highest death toll in the world, which as of Monday, has exceeded 16,500. Meanwhile, the total number of those infected has surpassed 132,000.
