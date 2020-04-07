Register
06:08 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical staff work inside intensive care of the Vojvodina clinical centre with patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Novi Sad, Serbia, April 2, 2020

    Serbian Neuropsychiatrist on COVID-19: During Yugoslavia Bombings At Least We Knew Who Our Enemy Was

    © REUTERS / FEDJA GRULOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (96)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/55/1078815527_0:59:3072:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_c0da54f094d48248126312520f6d3cd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004071078856203-serbian-neuropsychiatrist-on-covid-19-during-yugoslavia-bombings-at-least-we-knew-who-our-enemy-was/

    In just two days, during three hours of free phone consultations, Neuropsychiatrist Dr Slavica Djukic Dejanovic received about a thousand calls from Serbs overcome by fear because of the coronavirus pandemic and who were in need of professional help. She told Sputnik who it was that turned to her for advice and what problems these people had.

    Slavica Djukic Dejanovic notes that she simply could not physically answer all the calls, but promises to continue counselling. Every evening, for an hour and a half starting from 9 p.m., she talks to everyone who is experiencing mental problems. She has published her personal phone number so that fellow citizens can call her.

    The neuropsychiatrist points out that despite prejudice in Serbian society that it’s embarrassing to seek psychological and psychiatric help, many have considered her initiative quite useful. The conversations are anonymous, while the people calling Djukic Dejanovic can see her, and she can see them only if they want her to. However, she stresses that a patient’s facial expression and physical manifestations are extremely important for neuropsychiatry: they have diagnostic value.

    “Taking into account missed calls, about 400 people called me on the first evening. I was able to talk to 24 of them. On the second evening, there were 557 calls, I managed to talk with 22 callers. I expected 10-15 calls per evening”.

    Types of Fear

    According to Djukic Dejanovic, people aged from 17 to 75 have called her, but the greatest number of those interested in talking to her was among women aged 25 to 45. The main problem most callers faced was various manifestations of fear.

    Some of them have recognised their fears and said that they are afraid of the unknown, that they are afraid of getting sick and worry for their loved ones. According to the expert, these kinds of fears are rational and they are the least dangerous. She says that it’s good when a person knows what exactly they are afraid of; in such situations, everyone is afraid to a certain extent, and it’s necessary for people to recognise the seriousness of the situation. In such cases, Djukic Dejanovic recommends a rational conversation.

    “Another type is irrational fear. For example, people say that they are not afraid but their heart is pounding, they can’t breathe, and they sometimes have the feeling that they can fall, die or lose their mind. These are panic fears. It’s really necessary to give some recommendations here. First of all, this is needed so that a person can learn to control their fears”, the neuropsychiatrist explains.

    She adds that for such people, she explains how to breathe the right way, how to relax their neck, arms, and legs if they cramp.

    “Nothing helps as much as realising that you can control your fear without any medicine and without a therapist”, the specialist says.

    According to Djukic Dejanovic, there were also people with pathological fears. She explained that with this category of fears, we are talking about patients who are seriously ill, divorced from reality: they live in their own world and they are seized with the feeling that someone is pursuing them, that their life is in danger. Such fears are treated medically under the supervision of a psychiatrist.

    Depression, Pessimism, Insomnia…

    She notes that there were also depressed individuals who, by their nature, are prone to pessimism, accusing themselves of not being able to best arrange their lives in this situation. There were also those who have insomnia issues.

    “I was surprised that most of all college- and university-educated people called”, Djukic Dejanovic says.

    She also points out that for the most part it was residents of Novi Sad, Niš, and Belgrade, where the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus is much higher, who called her.

    According to her, this is primarily about representatives of the so-called “sandwich generation”, people who care about both their children and parents and are characterised by an increased sense of responsibility and anxiety generated by doubts regarding whether they will cope with everything.

    “There were also ordinary people who are worried about survival, those who exist on a salary, who need to ensure their life continues when all this is over. They are haunted by a feeling of uncertainty about tomorrow”, the neuropsychiatrist says about her “clients”.

    People Don’t Know Who Their Enemy is

    Speaking about whether this is the first time that she has decided to help people as a mental health specialist, Djukic Dejanovic says that she had a similar experience during the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia. Back then, she was the head of the Clinical Centre in Kragujevac, where she spent 72 of the 78 days of the bombing. According to her, her employees then felt a great need for her, not only as a director but also as a psychiatrist; and she gave advice to everyone who needed it.

    “At least during the bombing, we knew who our enemies were; we could foresee their actions, we could find support in the human factor, and this expectation was not full of such uncertainty”, she says.

    Russian military transport planes at Batajnica military airport near Belgrade
    © AP Photo / Slobodan Miljevic
    Russian Aerospace Forces Send 2 More Planes to Serbia to Fight COVID-19
    Now, according to her, people are faced with the unknown: no one knows how long this will last, people don’t know who their enemy is – because the virus can mutate and it is unknown whether this mutation will become even more dangerous.

    Djukic Dejanovic stresses that amid fighting global problems, it’s worth using global experience; that when in doubt, a person must believe in their body, in themselves, whether they can cope.

    “It will end. The fact is that we have all ended up hostages of this dramatic situation; solidarity and reliance on others is extremely important, but, of course, with respect to social distance”, she concludes, urging everyone to stay at home to prevent further growth of the pandemic.
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (96)
    Tags:
    pandemic, bombing, Yugoslavia, coronavirus, COVID-19, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse