Register
18:01 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020

    Merkel's Office Denies Report She is Mulling Running for Another Term Despite Plans to Resign

    © REUTERS / Michel Kappeler/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/72/1078857235_0:0:3222:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_cea8d0c669787c3c0fe472d49c63edcc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004061078857329-merkels-office-denies-report-she-is-mulling-running-for-another-term-despite-plans-to-resign/

    The chancellor previously announced that her fourth term would be her last and stepped down as party leader of the CDU. The latter position was then assumed by Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was expected to replace Merkel as chancellor, but recently announced that she will not pursue the post.

    The German chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, has dismissed reports that Angela Merkel will seek a fifth term in her post, saying that to his knowledge, Merkel hasn't changed her mind about leaving office in 2021.

    "I don’t think this is any time to discuss something like that. She has said that this is her last term in office and I believe nothing has changed about that", he said.

    Braun's response comes two days after the German tabloid BILD suggested that Merkel might run for office again in 2021 amid her apparent success so far in handling the coronavirus outbreak, citing anonymous officials who said they were "really glad" that she was in office when the disease struck. Germany has recently seen a decline in the daily rate of infections and deaths, although new cases are still emerging.

    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / Andreas Gebert
    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019

    Angela Merkel announced in October 2018 that she would be stepping down as the CDU party leader that same year and wouldn't run for the chancellorship again after her term ends in 2021. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, now the German defence minister, replaced her as the CDU leader and was widely regarded in the German media as Merkel's likely successor.

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer und Angela Merkel // AP Photo, Markus Schreiber
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Merkel's Protégée Kramp-Karrenbauer Confirms She Will Not Run for Chancellor in 2021

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, however, announced in 2019 that she will not be pursuing the position of chancellor in 2021 and added that she will remain the party leader until a new candidate is found. Merkel "greatly" regretted her decision, which, as she suggested, was an "uneasy" one, but thanked Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer for sticking with the CDU to "steer the process of choosing a successor".

    Related:

    One Toilet Paper Roll! Chancellor Merkel Spotted Shopping Amid Coronavirus Crisis
    Germany's Merkel in Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19 Infected Doctor
    German Finance Minister Scholz to Speak In Parliament Instead of Merkel
    Germany's Merkel Tests Negative for COVID-19
    Germany's Merkel Ends Her Self-Quarantine and Returns to Chancellery
    Tags:
    resignation, coronavirus, COVID-19, Germany, Angela Merkel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse