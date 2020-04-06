Boat Tour Around Empty Canals in Venice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Italy has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world — 15,887 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus in the country.

Take a boat tour around Venice's empty canals amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has emptied the tourist spots of one of the most famous cities in the world.

The world's worst-hit country in terms of virus-related deaths went into lockdown on 9 March. Last week, it was extended until 13 April, even though the number of infections has been falling for several days, raising hopes of a swift rebound.

