Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms - Video

On Sunday evening, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests as he continued to display persistent symptoms of COVID-19.

Live outside St Thomas hospital in London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was submitted the day before over coronavirus symptoms.

In March, Johnson tested positive for the viral disease and isolated himself at 10 Downing Street but promised to continue his duties from home.

On Friday, he issued a statement saying that he had symptoms of coronavirus and had to remain in quarantine.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find out More!