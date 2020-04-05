Number of Coronavirus Cases in Spain Jumps to 130,759, Death Toll Rises to 12,418

The Spanish authorities will extend the state of emergency imposed throughout the country as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until 26 April, the TVE broadcaster reported on 4 April.

Spain has confirmed 130,759 COVID-19 cases and 12,418 fatalities so far with more than 34,220 recoveries.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with members of Spain's coronavirus response centre.

Datos sobre #Coronavirus en España, desde el primer caso inicial, actualizados a día 5 de abril:



▶Confirmados 130.759

▶En UCI 6.861

▶Fallecidos 12.418

▶Curados 38.080



Toda la información en @sanidadgob y en: https://t.co/rK1snxlbGE#COVID19 #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/2lZScZlk3F — Salud Pública (@SaludPublicaEs) April 5, 2020

​The high alert regime was imposed in Spain on 14 March for 15 days. On 26 March, it was extended until 11 April. People are allowed to go outside only to buy food or medication, get to a hospital, help people in need, and get to work. The government decided to stop all non-essential activities until 9 April.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, there are over 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases globally and over 64,800 deaths from COVID-19. The three countries that currently have the largest numbers of cases are the United States, Spain, and Italy. They are also the countries with the highest death tolls.