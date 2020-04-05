Live From Berlin Park as Self-Isolation Regime Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

In late March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict coronavirus measures for at least two weeks, including a ban on more than two people meeting and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Live from a Berlin park as people are barred from visiting places of public interest and are called on to adhere to a self-isolation regime amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed one million globally with a total of 58,620 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation.

At the same time, Germany itself has registered 85,778 cases with more than 1,100 deaths.

