Queen Elizabeth to Call on Nation for Self-Discipline in Fight Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth II in her televised address to the nation will call on the citizens of the United Kingdom to self-discipline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing excerpts from the Queen's speech scheduled for Sunday.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. ... And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country", the excerpts read, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the Queen, it is now particularly difficult time, which has brought people grief, financial difficulties and enormous changes in their daily lives. In her speech, the monarch also intends to thank all the health workers and nationals who follow the instructions and stay at home, the newspaper added.

To date, the United Kingdom has registered 41,903 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,313 have been fatal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with his girlfriend, have both tested positive for the virus and are now in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street. In a video message posted on social media on Friday, Johnson said he would continue to conduct his duties at home.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. So far, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.