Two Teams of Russian Specialists to Stay in Belgrade, 5 to Be Sent to Other Cities to Fight COVID-19

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said it would send 87 military epidemiologists and medics, as well as protective gear and disinfectant to Serbia on 11 flights starting Friday.

Two teams of Russian specialists will stay in Belgrade, where the majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported, while five other units will conduct operations in the towns of Nis, Kikinda, Valjevo, and Cuprija, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

It added that Russian and Serbian experts have agreed on details of their joint anti-COVID-19 work in Serbia.

"During the meeting, Russian military experts, together with their Serbian colleagues, agreed on the working procedures, locations and facilities where Russian doctors and personnel of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units of the Russian Armed Forces will be stationed," the ministry's statement read.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the seventh and the eighth planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces had left for Serbia to help the Balkan nation fight the coronavirus outbreak. In all, eleven flights are planned to deliver specialists and equipment from Russia to Serbia.

As of 4 April, Serbia has confirmed 1,476 cases of COVID-19, with 44 fatalities.