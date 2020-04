Spanish PM Extends State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until 26 April - Reports

Earlier this day, the Spanish Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the coronavirus had risen to 11,744 this day from 10,935 the previous day.

Spain's El Pais outlet reported on Saturday that the Spanish prime minister has decided to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic until 26 April.

Earlier in the day, the country's health ministry stated a total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours , while the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 124,736.

According to the recent official data provided bu the World Health Organisation, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 976,249 as of Friday, while the number of fatalities reached 50,489.