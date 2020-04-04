Knife Attacker Who Killed Two in Southeastern France Reportedly Shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

According to officials, the attack took place in the morning outside a shop where customers had queued.

Two people were killed and four others injured as a result of a knife attack in the French town of Romans-sur-Isère, Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval has confirmed to the media. The assailant was arrested.

🔴🇨🇵[ALERTE] - Une #attaque au #couteau a eu lieu dans la #Drôme à #RomansSurIsere. Quatre blessés dont deux en urgence absolue. L'individu a été interpellé. — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) April 4, 2020

Some reports say, quoting the results of the preliminary investigation, that the attacker is a man of Sudanese origin, who earlier asked for asylum in France. He entered a butcher shop, took a knife which was lying at the counter and started attacking people.

He shouted "Allahu Akbar", local web site France Bleu Drôme reports, citing eyewitnesses.

A video allegedly showing the area where the attack took place has been shared online.

