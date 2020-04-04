Spain Registers 124,736 Cases of Coronavirus, Death Toll Reaches 11,744

So far, Spain ranks third in the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic as the country, with Italy standing the second and the US topping the list.

The Spanish Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 this day from 10,935 the previous day.

The ministry continued by saying that a total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 124,736.

Earlier, Spanish authorities extended the high alert regime in place due to COVID-19 pandemic through 11 April.

According to the recent official data provided bu the World Health Organisation, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 976,249 as of Friday, while the number of fatalities reached 50,489.