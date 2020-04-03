Empty Nightlife Hotspots of Berlin Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Video

On 22 March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict coronavirus measures for at least two weeks, including a ban on more than two people meeting.

Have a ride around Berlin's nightlife hotspots to see how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the city due to a lockdown.

Before the quarantine, restaurants, bars and night clubs would usually attract hundreds of visitors in Berlin but now these venues are empty.

On 22 March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict measures aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. Applying to all German states, these measures include a ban for more than two people meeting as well as the closure of non-essential businesses.

*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.