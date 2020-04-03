EU Defence Ministers to Hold Meeting on Monday to Assess COVID-19’s Impact on Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The defence ministers of the European Union’s member states will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss the security implications of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and to assess the pandemic’s impact on the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, according to a statement published by the European Council.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the meeting, the statement added.

The defence ministers will also discuss how national armies can help curb the spread of the disease, as well as assess general security risks at the current time, according to the statement.

EU foreign ministers held a video conference on Friday to discuss the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19. At a press briefing after the meeting, Borrell told reporters that the EU was committed to helping Africa combat the outbreak, to prevent the further spread of the disease both on the continent and to the European Union.