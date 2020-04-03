Ex-Austrian FM, Who Danced With Putin at Wedding Ceremony Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, people have been taking precautionary measures, including self-isolation – a move that some find hard to deal with.

Austria's former Minister of Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl has accused her husband, entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger, of domestic violence, the OE24 broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to a pending lawsuit, Mrs Kneissl hit her husband several times in the chest and after that, the latter slapped her twice in the face.

Police have prohibited Mr Meilinger from living in the same house as his wife or to approach her, also confiscating his gun. At the same time, Mr Meilinger claims that he didn't want to slap his wife but only tried to calm her down as she was stressed due to self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Commenting on the situation, Mrs Kneissl said that she regrets the information leaked to the press.

Earlier, the UN's Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women Dubravka Šimonović stated that the threat of domestic violence may increase amid the self-isolation regime imposed in countries worldwide. The official has also urged authorities to assist women who suffer domestic abuse during self-isolation.

The wedding between Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Meilinger took place in August 2018 and was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Apart from dancing with the bride, the Russian president shouted "Now a kiss!" in German, and signed his name on the newlywed's car.