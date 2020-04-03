Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Germany Surges to 79,696, Death Toll Reaches 1,017

The worldwide number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease has reached 900,306, with 45,693 having died of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on late Thursday.

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has risen to 79,696, and 1,017 have died so far, according to statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

COVID-19 cases rose 6,174 from the previous day, as the death toll climbed 145, the tally showed.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (18,496), North Rhine-Westphalia (15,427) and Baden-Wurttemberg (14,662). Berlin has 2,970 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients.