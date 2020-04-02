Register
12:47 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet in Berlin on April 28, 2016.

    EU Court Adviser Says 'Public Interest' Trumps Right To Short-Term Renting During Crisis

    © AFP 2020 / John Macdougall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004021078804872-eu-court-adviser-says-public-interest-trumps-right-to-short-term-renting-during-crisis/

    An ongoing case between Parisian authorities and apartment owners has brought this highlighted the tension between major capital cities and house-sharing companies such as Airbnb, who they have accused of worsening the housing crisis for low-income residents.

    An advisor to the European Union's top court wrote in an opinion piece on Thursday saying that landlords should seek confirmation before repeated short-term renting during a housing shortage, in a major blow to home-sharing companies like Airbnb.

    European Court of Justice (ECJ) advocate general Michal Bobek said that "public interest" is more important than existing EU legislation which protects and ensures the freedom to provide services within the bloc.

    "A shortage of long-term housing constitutes an overriding reason of public interest capable of justifying a national measure, which requires authorisation to be obtained for the repeated letting of residential accommodation for short periods to a transit clientele", Bobek said.

    Mr Bobek also noted that the freedom to conduct business and right to property, are not absolute or inalienable and and that both can be limited if necessary.

    “In other words, if the control of use is not so severe a limitation that it de facto amounts to expropriation or depreciation of the property by stealth, limitations of those rights are allowed.”
    “Combating a housing shortage and seeking to ensure the availability of sufficient and affordable (long-term) housing (in particular in touristic hot spots), as well as the protection of the urban environment, are valid justifications for the establishment of authorisation schemes broadly based on social policy,” according to the advocate general.

    The statement comes during an ongoing case which came before the Luxembourg-based court regarding two French studio-apartment owners - Cali Apartments and HX- who were then fined by Parisian authorities for letting out their homes on Airbnb without authorisation.

    The was presented before a French court which sought out ECJ clarification if EU rules give authorisation under their services directive.

    Airbnb responded in a statement following the non-binding opinion and in reference to the case.

    "Airbnb is not party to this case, which only applies to the renting of second homes in Paris. The vast majority of hosts in Paris share their primary homes and the CJEU has already set out how Airbnb should be regulated in Europe," the US-based company said in a statement.

    The ECJ which will make its decision and return the case to the French court in the coming months

    The home-sharing site has plagued major tourist cities such as Amsterdam, New York, and Paris which have accused the company of contributing to the problem of housing shortages.

    Related:

    Airbnb AI Can Scan Online Activity to Rule Out Users as ‘Untrustworthy’
    Airbnb Rental: Parisian Recognises Own Apartment in Porn Video With Millions of Views
    'WTF, You Okay?' Fans are Concerned as Tana Mongeau Claims Airbnb Owner Threatened Her With a Gun
    Tags:
    private property, European Court of Justice, Paris, housing crisis, Airbnb
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse