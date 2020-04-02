Register
08:12 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A norwegian muslim family is pictured at a crossroad in Oslo

    Coronavirus Spreading in Norway's Migrant Areas, Somalis Hit Hardest – Reports

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (156)
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104990/24/1049902498_0:195:5430:3249_1200x675_80_0_0_5cd02e5fd3aa667d13be1a55528c160b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004021078800963-coronavirus-spreading-in-norways-migrant-areas-somalis-hit-hardest--reports/

    Almost one in four hospitalised immigrants in Norway is Somali, despite the diaspora there constituting only 0.8 percent of the Norwegian population. This has been attributed to cramped living conditions and their insufficient knowledge of the Norwegian language.

    While the share of immigrants admitted to Norwegian hospitals with COVID-19 roughly corresponds to their proportion in the general population, there is one group that is strongly over-represented in the statistics.

    Despite accounting for only 0.8 percent of the Norwegian population, Somalis constitute over 20 percent of immigrants treated for Covid-19, according the Norwegian Public Health Instutute (FHI). More than 829 immigrants are being treated for coronavirus; over 200 are Somalis, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    “We see that there are several groups that may be more exposed, among others, the Somali-born”, FHI said.

    Oslo chief epidemiologist Tore Steen noted a “disturbing increase” in the number of infections in the districts of Stovner, Gamle Oslo and Alna, all of which have a strong immigrant presence.

    “So we see that there is less infection, at least relatively, among ethnic Norwegians and more infection among immigrants,” Steen told NRK.

    He noted a paradigm shift in infection patterns. While in the first weeks, most new cases stemmed from people returning from skiing holidays in Italy and Austria, in recent weeks the virus has been spreading in immigrant-heavy areas.

    He says that the first weeks were the most contagious in western districts, a good proportion were people who had been on skiing holidays in Italy and Austria.

    “It's true that among the immigrants, there seems to be extra many infections among Somalis”, Steen admitted.

    So far, the reason for this over-representation remains unclear. However, Trude Margrete Arnesen, a specialist in community medicine at the Department of Infection Protection and Vaccine at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), ventured to news outlet Resett that cramped living conditions and worse access to information among the Somalis could be the cause. Arnesen also referred to Sweden's example, where a “higher mortality” among this group was recorded.

    Earlier, Nasreen Begum, the leader and founder of Local Mothers Norway, expressed concern about immigrant women and housewives who do not take the authorities' advice on the coronavirus seriously enough, citing low confidence in the Norwegian authorities and poor knowledge of the Norwegian language.

    To raise awareness, Local Mothers, an NGO, started an outreach door-to-door information campaign, NRK reported.

    Street scenes from the Stockholm suburb Rinkeby, where a large concentration of immigrants live
    © AP Photo / Pontus Lundahl
    Somalis Over-Represented Among Coronavirus Victims in Stockholm, as COVID-19 Reaches Blighted Areas
    FHI head of department Line Vold stressed that more detailed information campaigns are underway.

    “We see that there are some groups that may be over-represented. To reach them to an even greater extent, measures are being implemented, including on social media”, Vold told the newspaper Dagbladet.

    Largely owing to Norway's immigration policy and demographics, its Somali diaspora numbers some 40,000 and is estimated to be one of country's largest, after Poles and Lithuanians.

    A total of 4,655 proven COVID-19 cases have been reported in Norway. A total of 32 patients have died; their average age is 84 years.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (156)

    Related:

    Norwegian Writer Pins Southern Europe's High COVID-19 Death Rate on Resistant Bacteria
    Norwegian Unemployment Hits New Post-WWII High Amid 'Unparalleled' Corona Crisis, Oil Price Slump
    19 Million Infected by COVID-19 by End of April, Major Drop for Oil Industry – Norwegian Analysis
    'Shameless Opportunist': Norwegian Princess's Shaman Lover Lambasted for 'Predicting' Pandemic
    Tags:
    immigration, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse