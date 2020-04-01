Register
08:30 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Magdalena Andersson

    Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic Will Take Several Years – Swedish Government

    © CC BY 2.0 / News Oresund / 20170605 Almedalsveckan Magdalena Andersson_0542
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (34)
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106200/42/1062004218_0:112:2048:1264_1200x675_80_0_0_6ca0387678b37e5526dc0aed0a12f882.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004011078785840-economic-recovery-from-covid-19-pandemic-will-take-several-years--swedish-government/

    Unemployment is expected to rise to nine percent this year alone, whereas GDP growth will turn negative, the government's forecast has predicted.

    A new government report presented by Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson predicts a bleak immediate future for Sweden.

    According to the government, the coronavirus eruption has triggered a supply and demand shock, the effects of which are spreading between countries.

    Both the global economy in general and the Swedish one in particular are expected to enter a recession with “sharp negative GDP growth in 2020”, the government warned.

    Sweden's GDP is expected to decrease by 4 percent in 2020, which, according to Andersson, is on par with the plunge it took during the financial crisis.

    “The negative growth and widespread redundancies reported so far confirm the picture that the labour market will deteriorate significantly with employment falling and unemployment rising,” the government wrote.

    According to its prognosis, unemployment in Sweden will rise to 9 percent in 2020, up from 6.8 in late 2019. This effectively quashed Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's promise to deliver the EU's lowest unemployment by 2020.

    “We believe it will take several years for the economy to recover”, the finance minister said at the press conference.

    Extensive fiscal measures and falling tax revenues are expected to lead to “major public deficits”. The public sector's financial savings are expected to decline this year to minus 3.8 percent of GDP. However, according to the government, Sweden's low debt ratio provides a better starting position compared to many other countries.

    At the same time, there is great uncertainty about the course of events, according to Magdalena Andersson, since the pandemic is incomparable with an “ordinary” financial crisis.

    So far, Sweden, which has chosen a different path compared with its Nordic peers and the rest of Europe, with no lockdowns and only voluntary restrictions, described as “the Swedish model”, has seen 4,435 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 180 deaths. While the number of infected people is comparable with its neighbours, Sweden has seen more deaths than the rest of the Scandinavian nations combined. Greater Stockholm is the most affected area of the country.

    The coronavirus pandemic that broke out in the Chinese province of Hubei in December has now reached almost every country, infecting over 850,000. While over 42,000 have succumbed to the disease, some 178,000 have effectively recovered.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (34)

    Related:

    'Reasonable Guess': Professor Suggests 100,000 Swedes Might be Infected by Coronavirus
    Sweden Imposes Entry Ban Over Coronavirus Outbreak, But Asylum Seekers Still Welcome
    Tags:
    unemployment, Magdalena Andersson, economy, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse