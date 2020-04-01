Paris’s Georges Pompidou European Hospital as France’s Death Toll Passes 3,500 - Video

France's number of COVID-19 cases amounts to 52,128, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Tuesday.

Live from the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris as France’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken China’s, climbing to over 3,500. With 854 deaths and 7,689 in hospital due to the pandemic, Ile-de-France has become the most impacted region of the country.

On 27 March, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe extended the coronavirus lockdown in France until 15 April.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.