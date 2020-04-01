Austria Agrees to Accept French Patients With COVID-19 for Treatment

France remains one of the countries worst affected by the new coronavirus disease in Europe, with over 52,800 infections registered and at least 3,532 fatalities, according to the latest updates.

Three French patients diagnosed with COVID-19 will be brought to the state of Salzburg for treatment at the request of France, Kurier newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Kurz said on Tuesday evening that France asked the Austrian government to admit its three patients who were in serious condition and needed intensive care.

"Given the great drama of the situation, this is only a small contribution, but it is symbolically important that we support [each other] in Europe", Kurz said.

In Austria, a total of 10,180 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 and at least 128 have died so far, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.

Chancellor Kurz earlier said Austria was going to require people to put on a medical mask before entering supermarkets to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, while also stressing the need to follow social-distancing rules. The country is also shutting down hotels for tourists in light of the upcoming Easter holidays.