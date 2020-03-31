Italy's Lamborghini Will Produce Surgical Masks to Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

Italy remains the European country hardest hit by the new coronavirus disease, with nearly 105,800 people infected and over 12,400 deaths, according to the live-map by Johns Hopkins University.

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini has converted some departments at its Sant'Agata Bolognese factory to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields to help fight the severe COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The medical supplies, made in collaboration with the University of Bologna, will be delivered to the Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna, according to the statement on the company's official website.

The automaker is going to produce 1,000 masks and 200 protective plexiglass shields a day.

"During an emergency such as this one, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. [...] We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day", Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said.

For some time, Italy had been setting grim records in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus registered over 24 hours, with over 600 people dying daily from the disease. In terms of its COVID-19 tally, Italy is now only surpassed by the United States, where over 186,200 people have been infected, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.