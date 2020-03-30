Register
16:11 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    breathing device

    NHS Approves New Breathing Devices From Mercedes F1, UCL and UCH to Assist With COVID-19

    © Photo : National Health Executive
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107876/25/1078762519_0:156:1500:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_8fac2c32388e2100d7c15790d70e9217.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003301078762394-nhs-approves-new-breathing-devices-from-mercedes-f1-ucl-and-uch-to-assist-with-covid-19/

    Seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have come together to help combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in what's been dubbed Project Pitlane. Hospitals face being unable to cope with the surge in demand for ventilators resulting from the severe breathing problems experienced by some patients infected with the virus.

    Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has approved a breathing device, which can be used for COVID-19 patients, designed by engineers at Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP), engineers with University College London (UCL) and clinicians at UCL Hospital.

    ​The so-called Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) breathing devices will help COVID-19 patients, “with serious lung infections to breathe and avoid having to use ‘invasive mechanical ventilation’”, according to the car maker.

    ​The more invasive breathing devices involve tubes being placed via the windpipe or through the skin.

    “If the patient can stay on a CPAP machine they can stay on a ward looked after by specialised nurses rather than ICU nurses. A ward can probably look after 10 of these patients with 2 nurses and one doctor. 10 patents on ICU may need 5 or 10 nurses and 3-4 doctors", explained Professor Tim Cook with Anaestheia and Intensive Care Medicine, at the Royal United Hospital Bath NHS Trust"

    Cook said that the, "cost and manpower needed on ICU is much much greater and ICU is a lot more complex and hazardous".

    He summed up his thoughts by saying, “Anyone who can be kept out of ICU by using CPAP is a win-win-win for patient, healthcare system and staff!”.

    Seven UK-based F1 teams have come together to assist with the production of ventilators, which are in short supply but are in high demand. Having access to a ventilator could mean the difference between life and death for those with severe respiratory illnesses.

    ​Dr George Dempsey, Professor Mark Tooley and Professor Stephen O’Connor, all from the Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, explained to Science Media Centre:

    “Covid-19 causes a Pneumontis, an inflammation of the lining of the lungs. The small buds in the lungs responsible for oxygen transport, alveoli, can collapse and the inflammation can slow down oxygen transport. A severe pneumonitis will lead to a lack of oxygen being transported into the blood stream from a breath drawn into the lungs. Oxygen in the blood stream keeps all of the organs in the body alive and working”

    They noted that while CPAP will be useful, especially due to the short supply of ventilators, they won't be suitable for every patient. For example, patients who are unable to breath sufficiently on their own or need to be sedated will still need ventilators, they said. 

    ‘Project Piptlane’, as it is known, is part of the UK’s COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge consortium whereby manufactures come together to design and produce respiratory devices, in order to assist with the growing pressures posed by the disease.

    Gary Elliot, CEO of the Aerospace Technology Institute, said, “rapid turnaround of this new design and manufacturing capability”, shows, “what can be achieved when different sectors pull together”.

    ​Competition laws, which would often block certain types of coordination among different businesses, have been temporarily suspended by the British government - which is calling for increased collaboration so that challenges posed by COVID-19 can be more efficiently tackled.

    Related:

    EasyJet Grounds All Planes Due to COVID-19 as 1,000s of Airline Staff Offered New NHS Jobs
    Death Toll From COVID-19 in Spain Rises by 812 to 7,340 Over Past Day
    Germany Mulls Mass Testing People for COVID-19 Antibodies to Speed Up Lifting of Quarantine - Report
    COVID-19 Pushes China to Improve Health Care as Part of Economic Development - Ambassador
    Tags:
    University College Hospital in London, University College London (UCL), coronavirus, COVID-19, Formula One, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse