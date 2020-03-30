EU Allocates $1.38Bln to Balkans, Eastern Partnership States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

"These are very difficult times not only for the EU, but for our partner countries as well. We are doing all we can to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on human lives and livelihoods. We are responding both to the immediate needs of the health systems, as well as longer-term needs to the most vulnerable groups in society", Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said.
The aid to Western Balkan states includes up to 38 million euros for urgent needs of the healthcare sector, with another 374 million euros to be redistributed for the region's social and economic recovery from the epidemic in the longer perspective, the commission said.
The Eastern Partnership states — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine — will receive 140 million euros for the most urgent needs and up to 700 million euros to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, the commission said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)