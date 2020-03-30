Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum in Netherlands - Reports

Vincent Van Gogh might not have gained much success and appreciation during his tragic life, but people are definitely ready to do everything - including serious crimes - to get a hold of his paintings today.

According to ANP, the incident occurred at the Singer Laren museum last night. Police are currently investigating the break-in, while the museum has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the museum, the work of the artist, stolen by the criminals, is "Parish garden in Nuenen, Spring" ("Lentetuin, de pastorietuin te Nuenen in het voorjaar"), however, there are no additional details on the issue.

It is also unclear if other paintings are missing from the facility.

