Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum in Netherlands - Reports

According to ANP, the incident occurred at the Singer Laren museum last night. Police are currently investigating the break-in, while the museum has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon.
According to a statement from the museum, the work of the artist, stolen by the criminals, is "Parish garden in Nuenen, Spring" ("Lentetuin, de pastorietuin te Nuenen in het voorjaar"), however, there are no additional details on the issue.
It is also unclear if other paintings are missing from the facility.
