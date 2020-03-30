Death Toll From COVID-19 in Spain Rises by 812 to 7,340 Over Past Day

MADRID (Sputnik) - The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Spain has risen by 812 over the past day, reaching 7,340, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

To date, 85,200 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, including almost 6,400 people over the past day. -The number of patients in serious condition is now at about 5,200 out of over 61,000 active cases. Roughly 16,800 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

More than 12,000 medical workers have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Spain so far, Maria Jose Sierra, a spokeswoman for the ministry's coronavirus response center, said.

"In the morning, we had information about 12,298 medical professionals who had tested positive for the coronavirus", she said during an online press conference.

This accounts for more than 14 percent of all detected cases in the country, the highest rate globally. According to the spokeswoman, about 85-90 percent of infected medics are self-isolated in their homes. As of Friday, there were just about 9,500 Spanish medical workers with confirmed coronavirus.

Madrid has confirmed around 24,000 cases with 3,400 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 16,200 cases with 1,410 fatalities.

© REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGEN Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory in Cologne, Germany, March 24, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Picture taken March 24, 2020.

Madrid is opening the second makeshift morgue — in the Institute of Forensic Medicine. It can store up to 230 bodies of those who have died due to COVID-19 complications, the Europa Press agency reported.

Last week, due to a lack of resources, the city's authorities began using the Ice Palace skating rink as a makeshift morgue. Spain currently ranks second in Europe in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities - right after Italy.