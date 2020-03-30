Register
11:36 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (File)

    European Union is in 'Danger of Dying Out' - EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106356/50/1063565006_0:287:4261:2683_1200x675_80_0_0_77ab1bd27748a20acd1050cfeeb12245.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003301078759442-european-union-is-in-danger-of-dying-out---eu-economy-commissioner-paolo-gentiloni/

    Europe has become an epicentre of the coronavirus crisis, which has taken a huge toll on the EU’s economy. The bloc’s southern states and French President Macron insist that there needs to be an increase in the budget or a mechanism to assume common debt, but Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, is opposed to the idea.

    EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has warned that disagreements between member states over the bloc’s economic measures aimed at addressing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak may doom the European project. "It is clear that if the economic differences between European countries, rather than shrinking in the face of a crisis like this, instead increase, it will be very difficult to keep the European project together", Gentiloni told Radio Capital.

    The 65-year-old noted that it would be impossible for the bloc to reach a compromise without Germany.

    The development comes after Berlin and other northern EU states rejected a proposal for a so-called "corona bonds scheme" tabled by nine countries, including Italy, Spain, and France. Under the proposal the European Union would create a joint borrowing system that would help countries cope with the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    "The case for such a common instrument is strong, since we are all facing a symmetric external shock, for which no country bears responsibility, but whose negative consequences are endured by all. And we are collectively accountable for an effective and United European response", the leaders of nine countries wrote in a letter.

    Germany and other north European states said no to the proposed system and instead recommended using the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a bailout fund that was established following the 2008 economic crisis.

    This proposal angered southern EU members, which associate the ESM with the austerity conditions that were previously imposed on debt-stricken countries such Greece and Portugal. According to CNN, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Spanish Prime Minister Pedor Sanchez reportedly were outraged by the lack of measures discussed by the bloc.

    "If Europe does not rise to this unprecedented challenge, there is a danger that the European house loses its foundation before the eyes of our citizens", Giuseppe Conte told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

    Conte gave the EU a 10-day deadline to come up with a solution.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference due to coronavirus spread, in Rome, Italy March 11, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference due to coronavirus spread, in Rome, Italy March 11, 2020.

    The ongoing rift between northern and southern EU members has also created division inside Germany. The country’ President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged all members to join forces. "We must look beyond the next border fence. The virus has not nationality, and suffering does not stop at the borders", he said in a video posted on social media.

    He was echoed by former Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who is now holding the post of the head of the European Commission. She said that Italy, which has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic with almost 100,000 confirmed cases, is in crisis through no fault of its own, stressing that medium-sized businesses in the north of the country "need to be saved".

    The head of the European Commission said that EU officials are currently working on policy measures that will be presented to leaders of member states in two weeks.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, debt, Netherlands, European Union, Italy, Paolo Gentiloni, Giuseppe Conte, Ursula von der Leyen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse