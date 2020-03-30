Head of Spanish Emergency Health Service Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simon has tested positive for coronavirus, according to health official Maria Jose Sierra.
There are currently no details about the condition of the Spanish epidemiologist.
The statement also suggests that the lockdown measures have impacted the spread of the pandemic, as it is only growing at a rate of 12 percent a day, whereas previously it was growing at around 20 percent daily.
The coronavirus has now spread to almost every country, infecting 735,000 people worldwide and killing at least 34,800. At the same time, over 156,000 have recovered from the disease.
