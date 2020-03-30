New Morgue for Coronavirus Victims Opens in Madrid as Spain's Death Toll Surpasses 6,000 - Video

Some 6,803 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Spain where the virus has infected 80,100 people, making Spain the fourth worst coronavirus-hit nation in the world.

A new morgue is set to open in the Spanish capital Madrid for COVID-19 victims amid the rising number of deaths over the past week.

The new mortuary is set up as an extension of a temporary facility inside the Ice Palace skating rink that was turned into a makeshift morgue amid the raging infection.

