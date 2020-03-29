Ex-French Minister Patrick Devedjian Dies of COVID-19 in Paris Aged 75 - Authorities

"Patrick Devedjian, the former minister and the president of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine, hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test, passed away on Sunday night," the statement said.
Devedjian announced that he contracted COVID-19 in his Twitter account earlier in the week. He also said that his condition was stable and thanked the medical staff for their work.
Je suis touché par l'épidémie, donc à même de témoigner directement du travail exceptionnel des médecins et de tous les personnels soignants. Fatigué mais stabilisé grâce à eux, je remonte la pente et leur adresse un très grand merci pour leur aide constante à tous les malades.— Patrick Devedjian (@DevedjianP) March 26, 2020
From 2008-2010, Devedjian was the minister under then-Prime Minister Francois Fillon in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan — a special ministerial post created for two years after the 2008 global economic crisis.
As of Sunday, France confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection and 2,314 deaths.
