Ex-French Minister Patrick Devedjian Dies of COVID-19 in Paris Aged 75 - Authorities

PARIS (Sputnik) - French politician and former minister Patrick Devedjian has died in Paris at the age of 75 of complications from the coronavirus disease, the local authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

"Patrick Devedjian, the former minister and the president of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine, hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test, passed away on Sunday night," the statement said.

Devedjian announced that he contracted COVID-19 in his Twitter account earlier in the week. He also said that his condition was stable and thanked the medical staff for their work.

Je suis touché par l'épidémie, donc à même de témoigner directement du travail exceptionnel des médecins et de tous les personnels soignants. Fatigué mais stabilisé grâce à eux, je remonte la pente et leur adresse un très grand merci pour leur aide constante à tous les malades. — Patrick Devedjian (@DevedjianP) March 26, 2020

​From 2008-2010, Devedjian was the minister under then-Prime Minister Francois Fillon in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan — a special ministerial post created for two years after the 2008 global economic crisis.

As of Sunday, France confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection and 2,314 deaths.