Register
22:41 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015

    Germany’s Luftwaffe Looks to Replace Tornado Aircraft With Eurofighters, Super Hornets

    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003271078735789-germanys-luftwaffe-looks-to-replace-tornado-aircraft-with-eurofighters-super-hornets/

    The German air force has settled on replacements for its aging Panavia Tornado fleet, agreeing to buy Eurofighter Typhoons and Boeing F/A-18E/F Hornets in both Super Hornet and Growler configurations. However, the Hornets will need a new certification to wield the nuclear weapons the Tornados once carried.

    German broadcast station N-TV reported on Thursday that the Luftwaffe will replace the remainder of its Tornado aircraft with a mix of new jets, but none are a direct fit for Berlin’s needs. The service’s roughly 93 Tornado jets will be replaced by 90 Eurofighters, 30 Super Hornets and 15 Growlers - none of which are certified to carry the B61 nuclear bomb that became the Tornado’s raison d’etre in the German air force.

    British defense scholar Justin Bronk, a research fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, fumed on Thursday that Berlin had gotten “the worst of all previously mooted outcomes.”
    Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force
    © CC BY 2.0 / Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force / https://www.flickr.com/people/14035760@N03
    Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force

    “Neither Eurofighter nor Super Hornet are a credible delivery system for the B61 against Russian targets due to the vulnerability of both platforms to modern Russian air defenses,” Bronk wrote, noting that as a gravity bomb, the B61 is of limited use, since neither aircraft is stealthy enough to breach Russia’s “extremely capable and thoroughly modernized integrated air defense system.”

    Moreover, the Hornet is a light and nimble jet designed for naval aviation, not continental heavy combat, and the German Navy has no aircraft carriers. Only the Growlers make sense: they can take up the electronic warfare missions presently performed by some Tornados, as well as provide cover for suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) missions, in which ground attack aircraft hunt enemy radar stations and the anti-air missile batteries that rely on them for targeting.

    Even though Germany has no nuclear weapons program, the German Tornados are permitted to deploy American B61 nuclear gravity bombs in a European conflict on behalf of NATO, The War Zone explained, via a nuclear sharing agreement.
    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter lands onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S. (File)
    © AP Photo / Kim Hong-Ji
    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter lands onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S. (File)

    Boeing spokesperson Justin Gibbons assured Defense News on Friday that the Super Hornets could measure up to Berlin’s needs.

    “The F/A-18 Super Hornet is capable of being certified to meet B61 requirements for Germany under its timeline,” he said. “Boeing has a proven track record of successfully integrating weapons systems that meet the needs of both US and international customers.” He provided no timeframe for that certification.

    The Eurofighters will not only replace the Tornados, but also older versions of Eurofighters Germany bought years ago. The Typhoon, like the Tornado, was built by a consortium of European defense contractors financed by several NATO powers. In the Typhoon’s case, it was Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, and in the Tornado’s case it was Italy’s Aeritalia, Germany’s MBB, and British Aerospace, the precursor to BAE. The first Typhoons were introduced in 2003, and the first Tornados entered service in 1979.

    Sputnik reported in January that the Luftwaffe had only 12 functional Tornados left and was increasingly forced to cannibalize some jets for parts to keep others flying.

    Berlin won’t be buying the aircraft in question until 2025, but it’s estimated that keeping the Tornados flying for another five years could cost €13 billion. No price for the buy has been announced, but German newspaper Handelsblatt described the deal as “worth tens of billions.”

    Related:

    ‘Latest and Greatest Stealth’ F/A-18 Super Hornet Features Only ‘Minor’ Changes
    Paris, Berlin Take First Step Toward Jet That Will Replace Rafale, Eurofighters
    Future of NATO Nuclear Agreement in Question? Germany Struggles to Replace Aging Tornado Jets
    Tags:
    Germany, B61, Boeing EA-18G Growler, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Eurofighter Typhoon, Panavia Tornado
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse