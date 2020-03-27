Register
16:57 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Italy

    'Ugly Europe': Italian Media Slams EU for Failing to Provide 'Swift' Economic Response to Pandemic

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105419/64/1054196484_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_1d45509e6a26e11cbf2a204a898483bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003271078731223-ugly-europe-italian-media-slams-eu-for-failing-to-provide-swift-economic-response-to-pandemic-/

    Out of all the European Union states, Italy has been hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus, which has taken the lives of more than 8,000 people so far. And now the prime minister’s plea to other EU leaders to introduce some new financial instruments to provide help during the health crisis has gone unanswered.

    Italian newspapers slammed European Union leaders for failing to agree on a joint economic response to the pandemic and to help Italy battle the financial consequences of the disease, with La Repubblica newspaper even referring to Europe as “ugly” in a headline for an article discussing the development. In a similar fashion, Corriere della Sera outlet that the “the European project” was “over” if EU leaders failed to agree on “swift actions” to address the crisis.

    On 27 March, EU leaders met through a six-hour video conference to discuss economic recovery plans to address the offset created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, an appeal from nine countries, including Italy, for an introduction of some new financial instruments, such as “pooled borrowing” through so-called “coronabonds” to offset the economic consequences of the novel virus has been rejected by several EU states, including Germany and Austria. Instead, EU leaders argued that some other options would be negotiated and suggested by the ministers within the next two weeks.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
    © REUTERS / CIRO DE LUCA
    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

    Antonio Tajani, the former president and the current member of the EU parliament, was also frustrated by the EU leaders’ decision to postpone the adoption and implementation of new economic instruments by calling it a “masochistic selfishness” and referring to Europe as “fearful”.

    Tweet: A fearful Europe, like the one we saw yesterday, will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus. As we die and the economy plummets, decisions are postponed in two weeks. The masochistic selfishness of the rigorists is short-sighted and dangerous for everyone.

    Italy Pleas to Adopt New Financial Means as Coronavirus Crisis Continues

    The appeal for an introduction of joint recovery bonds aimed at providing economic relief was voiced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who asked European leaders for united action to address the pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 13,000 people in Italy and Spain alone. Conte rejected an earlier pre-drafted statement of the summit as the online meeting was still going on, believing that EU leaders’ response to the crisis was too weak.

    "Our response will be stepped up, as necessary, with further action in an inclusive way, in light of developments, in order to deliver a comprehensive response”, reads the video summit declaration that was refuted by Conte.

    Italian Forein Minister Luigi DiMaio later praised the prime minister’s position by telling Rai 1 television that if Europe wanted “to use old financial instruments” his country would “do it alone”.

    Russia sends humanitarian aid to Italy to help it fight COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Minsirty
    Russian Military Experts Arriving in Italy for Assisting Coronavirus Fight to Work in Bergamo - MoD
    Italy, as well as Spain and France, has long been pushing for some kind of joint borrowing instrument and a possibility of a “pooled” public debt within the eurozone, but these demands have been refuted by other European countries with stronger economies.

    Meanwhile, more than 250,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in European Union member states so far with thousands of people dead, which is creating a strain on the economy that could outlast the pandemic.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, Giuseppe Conte, Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse