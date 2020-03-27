Eiffel Tower Projects 'Stay at Home' and 'Thank You' Messages - Video

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmeв COVID-19 cases in France is 29,591, with 1,698 fatalities.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is enlightened with two messages this evening: a "thank you" message is intended for doctors, police and all other people who have been mobilised to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. A "stay at home" message is projected both in French and in English to remind people of the importance of observing a quarantine in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, the French government announced the extension of the lockdown through 15 April.

