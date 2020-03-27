Outside 10 Downing Street After UK PM Boris Johnson Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Video

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms the previous day.

Live outside 10 Downing Street in London after it was revealed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus.

As of Friday, the UK has seen nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases, including 580 deaths, with the Johnson government being criticized from some corners over its alleged lacklustre response during the initial outbreak period.

