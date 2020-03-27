Du Hast...COVID-19: Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

With the spread of the coronavirus, more and more well-known people are falling victim to the virus; earlier in the day, it was reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rammstein's frontman Till Lindemann was hospitalised in Berlin after testing positive for coronavirus, the German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

The 57-year-old musician had high body temperature and pneumonic fever, and after testing positive for COVID-19, he was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, doctors reportedly claim that there's no danger to the musician's health.

In early-March, Lindemann had a concert in Moscow and after a gig in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, he had a tour of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.