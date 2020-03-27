The Man Without the Golden Gun: Burglars Steal 5 Firearms Featured in James Bond Franchise

London's Metropolitan Police reported on Friday that perpetrators have stolen five guns with a total estimated value of $120,000 (100,000 pounds) that were used in the James Bond franchise.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday as officers were responding to a burglary report at a property in Aldersbrook Avenue at approximately 08:00 pm.
"The suspects, described as three white males with Eastern European accents, forced entry into the rear of the premises and stole five deactivated firearms used in James Bond films, believed to be worth more than £100,000," the police report said.
Detectives are appealing for information after the five deactivated guns used in the James Bond movies were stolen from a residential address in Enfield.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 27, 2020
The deactivated firearms are believed to be worth more than £100,000.https://t.co/UQTesSRXS7 pic.twitter.com/82I3G1kw4J
The police are urging everyone who may have witnessed the burglars or know where the guns are to assist in the investigation.
