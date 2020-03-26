Russian Military Doctors to Start Treating Coronavirus Patients in Bergamo From 27 March

The day before, Russian military specialists arrived in the Italian city of Bergamo to start deploying the Italy-Russia coronavirus response centre in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that Russian military doctors would be treating coronavirus patients in Italy's Bergamo starting this Friday.

"First of all, Russian medial nursing teams will be providing treatment to patients staying in 65 local retreat centres, which the local authorities are now using for isolation and treatment of elderly people who have contracted the coronavirus," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russian experts will also engage in disinfection of health care facilities and city infrastructure, including transport.

Russia sent its military specialists to assist Italy in fighting the COVID-19 earlier this week. The assistance also includes equipment for diagnosis and disinfection.

Italy is fighting a severe coronavirus outbreak, by far the worst outside of China. The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed 74,350, with over 7,500 deaths reported as of Thursday.