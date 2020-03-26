European Parliament Holds Extraordinary Session on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

As the COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, Europe has become a hotspot for the deadly virus, with Italy and Spain being hit the hardest.

The European Parliament convened on Thursday for an extraordinary session to discuss ways of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, members of the parliament will be allowed to participate remotely fo the first time.

The lawmakers will hold a vote on the European Commission's legislative proposals, including making available the €37 billion in the Cohesion fund to member states, as well extending the EU Solidarity Fund to cover public health emergencies and stopping so-called ghost flights caused by the pandemic.​

