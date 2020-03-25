Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo to Fund Hospitals in Portugal to Help Combat Coronavirus - Reports

Portugal has been on lockdown since Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed cases has now reached 2,060 with 23 deaths.

World-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has lent a helping hand to his country of birth Portugal amid the COVID-19 outbreak, offering funding to two hospitals in the capital Lisbon and in the second-largest city Porto, ESPN reported citing North Lisbon's University Hospital Centre.

The centre told ESPN that Ronaldo, jointly with his agent Jorge Mendes, will provide two intensive care wings to the medical facility with a capacity of 10 beds each as well as equipment such as ventilators, heart monitors, pumps and infusion syringes. The wings will bear the name of the two contributors, the centre added.

"These units, called UCI Jorge Mendes and UCI Cristiano Ronaldo, after the COVID-19 [pandemic is over] will be converted and will remain as a reinforcement of intensive care medicine, which had 31 beds before the new coronavirus pandemic, increasing its capacity to 51 beds," ESPN quoted the Lisbon hospital centre as saying.

Meanwhile, Porto's University Hospital Centre will receive 15 fully-equipped intensive care beds, the sports channel said.

The 35-year-old Juventus football star has isolated himself after several of his teammates were tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently self-quarantined in his home island of Madeira and is active on social media platforms urging his fans to follow the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new coronavirus has swept across the globe infecting 375,489 people globally and killing 16,362. While the infection originated in China, Europe and North America are currently the worst-affected continents. Portugal has reported 2,060 cases and 23 fatalities, according to the WHO.