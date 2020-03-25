Register
07:54 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A person taking a photo with an iPhone

    Norwegian Tracking App for Monitoring the Spread of Coronavirus Sparks Privacy Concerns

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (153)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107312/74/1073127476_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_fc389199b68d8e7a03672b2d9c167a8e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003251078700934-norwegian-tracking-app-for-monitoring-the-spread-of-coronavirus-sparks-privacy-concerns/

    According to a researcher of ethics, large chunks of data can no longer be considered anonymous, as they make an individual identifiable. Tracking can also reveal sensitive information or embarrassing details, specialists warned.

    The Norwegian authorities are working on an app to track people's movement and report them to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The idea is to see who may have been near an infected person, thus helping to stop the spread of the infection.

    “In a few days, we will be ready for the launch of a mobile phone app that can partly automate infection detection,” FHI's most recent risk report said.

    According to FHI official Gun Peggy Knudsen, the idea is to use technological opportunities and “innovative measures” to achieve faster and more precise infection detection within a sound privacy and security framework.

    The tracking app is being created with the state research and development company Simula Research Laboratory, which referred all questions to the Institute of Public Health.

    According to NRK, the app potentially allows for the detection of people who have been within 50 metres of each other for at least one minute. The code was briefly shared by a Simula employee on the collaboration platform Github and later removed.

    While the exact details of data to be collected remain unknown, the tracking app has sparked privacy concerns.

    According to Heidi Beate Bentzen, research fellow on privacy and health law at the Centre for Medical Ethics and the Centre for Legal Informatics at the University of Oslo, the threshold for anonymity is very high.

    “If you collect large amounts of location data about an individual, it is unlikely that the data will be considered anonymous. It is more likely that this will be considered data about an identifiable individual, and thus as personal information,” Bentzen ventured.

    According to her, the health angle and the extraordinary situation makes tracking even more sensitive.

    “The information must only be used to fight the coronavirus. Location tracking can reveal additional information, such as about religion, crime or infidelity. When South Korea made location data available to the public, several individuals were identified, and embarrassing details of their lives were published,” the researcher warned.

    Norway's Data Inspectorate previously warned that there may be some exceptions to the privacy rules when it comes to the fight against the coronavirus.

    Meanwhile, Norway is not alone in resorting to technical monitoring to stop the spread of the virus.

    In Israel, authorities have deployed surveillance systems utilised by the nation's Security Agency, Shin Bet. There, residents receive text messages with orders to quarantine themselves based on discovered contacts with an infected person. Quarantine compliance is also monitored.

    South Korea introduced an app, whose users get warned if they move into an area where an infected person has been tracked.

    Italy and the Spanish region of Catalonia have also created apps to track data and disseminate information to citizens.

    This weekend, over 24,000 Norwegians reported coronavirus symptoms merely a few hours after national health authorities launched a new self-reporting app.

    Meanwhile, the official coronavirus count is 2,566 infected and 10 dead, which is a tenth of the self-reported number.

    Worldwide, the coronavirus originating from the Chinese province of Hubei has affected over 420,000 people in over 190 nations. While over over 18,000 people have died from the virus, close to 110,000 have successfully recovered.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (153)

    Related:

    Norway Launches $10Bln Crisis Fund to Alleviate Coronavirus Aftermath
    Special Needs Only: Norway, Denmark Close Borders to Stop Coronavirus Spread
    Like Chernobyl: Norwegian Analyst Predicts Oil Prices Down to $10 Per Barrel
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse