Stricter Measures Taken in London to Stop Spread of COVID-19 - Video

Live from Picadilly Circus in London following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a ban on gatherings of more than two in an effort to battle the spreading coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the British to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide; over 14,500 people have died.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.