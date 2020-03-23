Register
21:10 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of The Schiphol Judicial Complex, where a Dutch court opened the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands March 9, 2020

    MH17 Case Hearings Postponed Until June 8 to Give Defense More Time - Dutch Court

    © REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107868/68/1078686813_0:0:3156:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_6098fc32e99e433f969245dec19524b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003231078686858-mh17-case-hearings-postponed-until-june-8-to-give-defense-more-time---dutch-court-/

    Court proceedings regarding the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) have been suspended until June 8 following a brief Monday hearing that was limited due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related restrictions.

    During a 45-minute Monday hearing, presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis announced that the court agreed with the assertion by lawyers of Russian national Oleg Pulatov that the defense should receive more time to prepare.

    "The court suspends the examination of the Pulatov case until June 8, 10 a.m., and the defense will be able to speak at that time," Steenhuis said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

    The Dutch judge clarified that this would mean the other three defendants facing various charges of murders - Russians Sergey Dubinsky and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko - would also have their trials delayed. Pulatov is the only suspect who has secured a defense team.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has argued that the investigation into the deaths of 298 people aboard the downed MH17 on July 17, 2014, has been “biased and one-sided” due to the fact that investigators have ignored relevant evidence offered by Russia.

    According to the Associated Press, Steenhuis also granted prosecutors the ability to share a redacted version of the investigation dossier with the legal teams for family members of the 298 victims killed in the MH17 downing.

    The trial website managed by the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands notes that the defense will have to inform the court and prosecution prior to June 8 about whether they intend to raise preliminary objections or wish to present investigation requests.

    Monday’s brief hearing was noticeably limited and closed to relatives, the public, press and other parties interested in the proceedings. It was, however, available for livestream on the court’s website. Those within the courtroom were seated in an adjusted format to comply with restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    The decision to adjourn hearings until June 8 comes shortly after a representative for the court said that it is not required to provide translation of materials in the 36,000-page MH17 crash case file.

    "Judging by my experience, related to availability and busyness of qualified staff, it will take one and a half years at least to translate all these documents," Elena Tais, the head of the Netherlands-based Russian translation agency RLTS, told Sputnik earlier this month.

    Related:

    Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges Over Alleged ‘Sabotage’ of German High-Speed Rail
    Messi and Ronaldo May Join Belarussian Clubs Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Former Barcelona Player
    Press Conference After Day Two of MH17 Criminal Trial - Video
    MH17 Court Goes Into Recess Amid Accusations of Flawed Investigation, Weak Evidence
    Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Suggested Version of MH17 Crash - Moscow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse