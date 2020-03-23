PM Johnson Tells Britons to 'Stay at Home', Announces Strict COVID-19 Measures

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the British to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. There are 6, 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK with 335 fatalities and 140 people recovered.

The British PM Boris Johnson announced new strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction — you must stay at home," the prime minister said in his address to the nation.

The people "will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk or cycle, alone or with members of your household; any medical need to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and traveling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home."

Police will be allowed to enforce the restrictions, "including through fines and dispersing gatherings." The restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks to see if they can be relaxed.

COVID-19 was confirmed in the UK in the end of January. On 3 March, the British government published the coronavirus action plan, which includes three phases - contain, delay and mitigate. The UK parliament's lower house is currently mulling over a so-called coronavirus law to grant the government emergency powers to enact policy that could help curb the spread of the virus in the country.