Germany's Merkel Tests Negative for COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-isolated on 22 March after being told that a doctor who had administered a vaccine to her against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.

Angela Merkel took a test to determine whether she had the new coronavirus and it came back negative, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"Other tests will be conducted in the coming days", he added.

Earlier, the spokesman said that the chancellor was glad to receive good health wishes from so many people.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier in the day that Merkel had asked him to stand in for her during a parliamentary address on 25 March, during which the government will unveil a $167 billion aid package to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Germany recorded 4,000 new infections overnight, bringing the tally to 22,672, while 86 people have died in the country since the outbreak began. Director of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said these estimates were inconclusive, because not all German states had submitted their latest figures.

As of Monday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 353,600, with more than 15,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University's website.

