Germany's Merkel Tests Negative for COVID-19

Angela Merkel took a test to determine whether she had the new coronavirus and it came back negative, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.
"Other tests will be conducted in the coming days", he added.
Earlier, the spokesman said that the chancellor was glad to receive good health wishes from so many people.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier in the day that Merkel had asked him to stand in for her during a parliamentary address on 25 March, during which the government will unveil a $167 billion aid package to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.
As of Monday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 353,600, with more than 15,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University's website.
